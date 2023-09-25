Gibson had two carries for 17 yards and caught three of five targets for seven yards in a 37-3 loss to Buffalo on Sunday.

He played a season-high 61 percent of snaps with the Commanders chasing a multi-scored deficit all day, but it didn't add up to much production on a brutal afternoon for the team overall. Gibson has seven carries for 35 yards and seven catches for 61 yards through three weeks, while backfield mate Brian Robinson has a 47-216-2 rushing line and 3-49-1 receiving. A Week 4 trip to Philadelphia could mean another game with Gibson playing more than usual and Robinson a bit less.