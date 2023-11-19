Gibson (toe) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Giants.

Gibson didn't practice at all during Week 11 prep and was listed as doubtful, so this doesn't come as a surprise. In his absence, Brian Robinson should handle a larger role than usual, while Chris Rodriguez will likely step up as the primary backup. Derrick Gore was also elevated from the practice squad Saturday and will be available to give Robinson and Rodriguez a break. Following Sunday's contest, Washington will have a quick turnaround to get ready for a Week 12 divisional matchup in Dallas on Thanksgiving Day.