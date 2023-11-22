Gibson is listed as questionable for Thursday's matchup with Dallas and may be a game-time decision, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Gibson didn't practice last week and missed Sunday's loss to the Giants, which contributed to Brian Robinson taking 24 touches for 131 yards on a career-high 78 percent of snaps (Robinson's first time ever above 61 percent). Chris Rodriguez had a role off the bench and gained 48 yards on seven touches, but his final carry was a lost fumble in the second half. Gibson's return Thursday might push Rodriguez back out of the picture and likely would cost Robinson a lot of pass snaps, though at this stage it seems there's a real chance Gibson ends up on Washington's inactive list 90 minutes before the 4:25 ET kickoff. He was listed as a limited participant for Monday's walkthrough and a limited participant in practices Tuesday and Wednesday.