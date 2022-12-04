Gibson (foot), officially listed as questionable, is likely to play Sunday against the Giants, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gibson seemingly suffered the injury during Washington's Week 12 win over Atlanta, as he lost a significant amount of work to Brian Robinson. However, after turning in limited practices throughout the week, Gibson isn't expected to miss any further action. Even if Gibson is active, Robinson could once again take on a heavier workload given Gibson's injury status.