Gibson (foot) was listed as limited on Tuesday's practice estimate, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
The Commanders held a walkthrough to kick off Week 16 prep, but Gibson continues to have practice limitations due to the foot issue that has lingered for the past few weeks. While he played 60 percent of the snaps Sunday night against the Giants, he mustered just 27 yards from scrimmage on seven touches. Fellow running back Brian Robinson rang in at 38 percent, but he was far more utilized en route to 13 touches for 107 total yards. Gibson doesn't seem in danger of missing Saturday's game at San Francisco, but his status still should be monitored this week to make sure he's on track to play.
