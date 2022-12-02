Gibson (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Gibson was initially listed on the injury report Wednesday as limited, then missed practice Thursday before returning Friday morning. He's seemingly on track to play, with Brian Robinson and Jonathan Williams the other options to handle more work if Gibson ends up limited or inactive ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Robinson got more work than Gibson in last week's win over Atlanta, but it was the other way around the week before in Houston.