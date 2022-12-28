Gibson is listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice with foot and knee injuries, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Coach Ron Rivera revealed Tuesday that Gibson had suffered a sprain in Saturday's 37-20 loss to San Francisco. Given that he was listed with a foot injury the past few weeks, it would seem Gibson sprained his knee -- an injury that puts his status in question for Sunday's matchup with the Browns even if it isn't an especially bad sprain. Brian Robinson could get more targets, and perhaps a few more carries than usual, if Gibson isn't ready by Sunday.