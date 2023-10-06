Gibson brought in four of six targets for 64 yards and didn't log a rush attempt in the Commanders' 40-20 loss to the Bears on Thursday night.

Gibson finished third in receiving yards on the night for the Commanders, with the change-of-pace back seeing plenty of opportunity due to Washington's sizable deficit. Gibson's reception and receiving yardage tallies were both season highs, and the complete absence of rush attempts was essentially a byproduct of game script, although Gibson does remain the clear No. 2 running back behind Brian Robinson.