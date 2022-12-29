Gibson (knee/foot) wasn't present for Thursday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Gibson thus appears set to be listed as a non-participant for the second practice in a row, clouding his status for Sunday's game against the Browns. If Gibson is sidelined Week 17, Brian Robinson would have an even clearer path than usual to handling the bulk of the carries out of the backfield, while perhaps benefiting from more work on passing downs, too. Jonathan Williams would step in as the Commanders' No. 2 running back in place of Gibson.
