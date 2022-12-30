Gibson (knee/foot) is not participating in the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Gibson appears to be missing a third consecutive practice, which would bode poorly for his chances of suiting up Sunday versus the Browns. Friday's official practice report will reveal whether Gibson has an official injury designation for Week 17, but fantasy managers will already want to begin preparing for a potential absence. If Gibson is limited versus Cleveland or can't play, rookie Brian Robinson will be primed for an increased role atop Washington's backfield, while Jonathan Williams would stand to handle the No. 2 spot.