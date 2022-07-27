Coach Ron Rivera said Gibson (hamstring) is being held out of practice due to "an abundance of caution", with the Commanders planning to ramp up his workload on the side before he joins his teammates on the field, Matthew Paras of The Washington Times reports.

Gibson injured his hamstring at OTAs and missed some of the later sessions. His absence from early training camp practices leaves more reps for passing-down specialist J.D. McKissic, third-round pick Brian Robinson and second-year pro Jaret Patterson (a 2021 UDFA). The Commanders may be extra cautious after last year's experience with Curtis Samuel picking up a soft-tissue injury during the offseason.