Gibson (hamstring) followed his ramp-up plan for the first week of training camp and now has resumed practicing with teammates, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

It sounds like Gibson has avoided any setbacks with the hamstring injury that limited his participation in spring practices. He also mentioned dropping a few pounds, going from the mid-230s to low 230s, though the Commanders listed him at 220 both last season and this year. Gibson reportedly wants to get down to 220-225 before Week 1, which especially makes sense if rumors of rookie Brian Robinson stealing short-yardage work are to be believed. Gibson was the team's grinder last year, and it might actually work in his favor if he trades some inside runs for outside runs and/or receptions. On the other hand, losing goal-line work would be an obvious problem for fantasy, and the receiving ceiling is probably around three catches per game unless passing-down back J.D. McKissic is eventually injured or phased out.