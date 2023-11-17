Gibson (toe) isn't practicing Friday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
A third consecutive missed practice suggests Gibson is unlikely to play in Sunday's game against the Giants. If he ends up inactive, the Commanders could give more work to starter Brian Robinson -- especially on passing downs -- and likely would install third-stringer Chris Rodriguez in some kind of role.
More News
-
Commanders' Antonio Gibson: Still not practicing•
-
Commanders' Antonio Gibson: Tending to toe issue•
-
Commanders' Antonio Gibson: Continues to excel in backup role•
-
Commanders' Antonio Gibson: Takes 11 touches for 75 yards•
-
Commanders' Antonio Gibson: Five grabs in loss•
-
Commanders' Antonio Gibson: Gets four touches•