Gibson (undisclosed) is not present at the start of Wednesday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday that Gibson is dealing with a sprain, but he didn't more details about the running back's injury. Gibson will have two more chances to up his practice activity ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Browns, but if he can't go or ends up limited, Brian Robinson and Jonathan Williams would stand to handle more opportunities Week 17. During last Saturday's loss to San Francisco, Williams already outgained Gibson.