Gibson (knee/foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Ethan Cadeaux of NBC Washington reports.
Gibson has been dealing with the foot injury for more than a month without missing a game, but the knee sprain he suffered Week 16 against San Francisco rendered him inactive for the Week 17 loss to Cleveland. Washington's elimination from playoff contention reduces the odds of Gibson returning for the season finale, though it's perhaps still possible if he returns to practice Thursday or Friday.
