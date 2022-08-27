Gibson isn't expected to play in Saturday's preseason game at Baltimore.
Joining Gibson on the sideline are fellow Commander running backs J.D. McKissic (groin), Brian Robinson and Jonathan Williams. With just about none of the team's regular skill-position players in line to suit up in the exhibition finale, that quartert seems poised to survive roster cuts Tuesday. That said, Gibson's ultimate workload is in question due to the impressive showing by the rookie Robinson during the preseason.
