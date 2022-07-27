Gibson (hamstring) is training on the side field at the first day of Washington's veteran training camp, Pete Hailey of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Gibson may still be nursing the hamstring injury which caused him to miss a bit of time during OTAs, an issue which coach Ron Rivera downplayed at the time. The Commanders aren't yet practicing in pads, so it's too early to raise any alarms, but Gibson's status will warrant monitoring as training camp continues. In the meantime, rookie third-round pick Brian Robinson could continue to see an uptick of first-team reps.