Gibson suffered a minor hamstring injury during OTAs on Wednesday, Pete Hailey of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Head coach Ron Rivera used the word "slightly" to downplay the severity of Gibson's hamstring issue, so there's not yet any reason for significant worry about the possibility of the running back missing any portion of mandatory minicamp. Of course, considering the delicate nature of hamstring injuries, the Commanders will likely refrain from rushing Gibson back out on the field. In the meantime, rookie third-round pick Brian Robinson could benefit from increased reps with the first-team offense.
