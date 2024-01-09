Gibson finished 2023 with 65 carries for 265 yards and a touchdown and 48 catches for 389 yards and two touchdowns on 59 targets.

The 2020 third-round pick added one target, two catches and 46 receiving yards to his 2022 career highs in those categories and also averaged a new personal best of 8.1 yards per catch, but it didn't work out for fantasy with his rushing numbers falling off a cliff. After averaging 214 carries for 916 yards and nine TDs over his first two seasons, Gibson dropped to 149-546-3 in 2022 and then all the way to 65-265-1 in 2023. He didn't get many carries even when Brian Robinson missed time with a hamstring injury in December, instead sticking in the passing-down role while Chris Rodriguez (ankle) took over as the lead runner for a few weeks. Gibson doesn't have the best instincts or vision as a ballcarrier, but it's possible another team could make better use of his rare combination of size and speed (he ran a 4.39 40 in 2020 at 228 pounds). The 25-year-old will be a free agent in March if he doesn't re-sign with the Commanders before the start of the new league year.