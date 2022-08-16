Gibson took snaps on the punt team at Tuesday's practice, seemingly a new development, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Fortier adds that Gibson took a spot on the punt unit (slot protector) that has mostly been handled by rookie Brian Robinson, the third-round pick who shined in the preseason opener with the first-team offense after Gibson lost a fumble on the second drive. There had already been talk of Robinson stealing short-yardage work prior to training camp, and it now seems the rookie has a shot at more than that. Fortier notes that Tuesday's practice was an odd one for Gibson, as he got special teams work and took some third-team offense snaps during a drill but then finished things out with the first-team offense during install. While it's premature to declare his starting job lost, Gibson will be one of the top players to monitor for the rest of the summer, including this Saturday in a preseason matchup with Kansas City.