Gibson rushed 14 times for 28 yards and a touchdown while catching two of four targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 36-27 loss to the Lions.

Gibson was bottled up for most of the game but salvaged his afternoon with a one-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Washington was playing catch-up all game but didn't utilize Gibson extensively as a pass-catcher out of the backfield after he caught seven passes for 72 yards in the season opener. He remains locked into the lead role in the Commanders' backfield heading into a Week 3 matchup with the Eagles.