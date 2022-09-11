Gibson rushed 14 times for 58 yards and caught seven of eight targets for 72 yards in Sunday's 28-22 win over the Jaguars.

Gibson turned in a solid effort on the ground (4.1 yards per carry), but the career-high eight targets were a welcomed surprise for his fantasy managers. We previously reported (Aug. 20) that the power back was getting some extra work as a receiver this preseason to round out his skillset, so the spike in targets may not be an anomaly. Gibson should continue to dominate the running back touches in Washington, especially while rookie Brian Robinson (knee) mends on the reserve/non-football injury list (eligible to return Week 5 if healthy).