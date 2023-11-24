Gibson took six carries for 21 yards and caught three of four targets for 16 yards in a 45-10 loss to Dallas on Thursday.

Gibson played 46 percent of snaps, four days after missing a loss to the Giants with a toe injury. Lead runner Brian Robinson dropped to 45 percent snap share while taking 17 touches for 64 yards, and he'll likely continue to cede a large chunk of the playing time to Gibson when the Commanders host the Dolphins in Week 13.