Gibson took four carries for 15 yards and caught each of his five targets for 20 yards in a 28-20 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

He surprisingly didn't get more playing time in the absence of Brian Robinson (hamstring), with Gibson's 45 percent snap share lining up with his season-long rate of 46 percent. The Commanders instead used Chris Rodriguez (10 carries for 35 yards) as their lead runner and also gave Jonathan Williams some playing time (13 snaps, 22 percent), though Williams eventually left due to a concussion. Gibson might have more appeal in Week 16 against the Jets if both Robinson and Williams are inactive, but even that scenario isn't a guarantee of anything after his disappointing Week 15 results.