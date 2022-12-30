Gibson (knee/foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Gibson has been dealing with a foot injury for a few weeks and then sprained his knee in last Saturday's loss to the 49ers. His absence for Week 17 could leave Brian Robinson in a three-down role, though it's also possible the Commanders give most of Gibson's usual workload to Jonathan Williams or Jaret Patterson (the latter of whom would need to be called up from the practice squad). A Week 18 matchup with Dallas will be Gibson's final chance to play in the 2022 regular season, and perhaps his final chance until next fall if things don't go well for the Commanders these next two weeks.