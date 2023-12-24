Gibson carried the ball nine times for 30 yards and a touchdown and caught one of two targets for two yards in Sunday's 30-28 loss to the Jets.

The fourth-year back scored his first rushing TD of the season late in the fourth quarter to give the Commanders their first lead of the game at 28-27, but the Jets responded with a game-winning field goal in the final seconds. While it was a productive outing for Gibson, he was overshadowed by rookie Chris Rodriguez, who scored twice on 10 carries while also gaining nearly double the rushing yards. The duo split the backfield workload for a second straight game with Brian Robinson (hamstring) sidelined, but if Robinson is unable to get back in the lineup for a Week 17 contest against the 49ers, Gibson could find himself taking a back seat to Rodriguez.