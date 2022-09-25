Gibson ran for 38 yards and one touchdown on 12 carries against Philadelphia on Sunday.

Washington once again neglected to utilize Gibson as a pass catcher, giving him just one target that resulted in a two-yard reception. After catching seven passes for 72 yards on eight targets in Week 1, Gibson has just three receptions for 15 yards on five targets since. Washington won the first game but lost the last two, so perhaps they might try to get Gibson going more as a pass catcher going forward. It's not clear when Brian Robinson might return to the Washington backfield, nor is it clear how Washington might split up the usage at that point.