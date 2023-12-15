Gibson and Chris Rodriguez will lead Washington's backfield Sunday against the Rams with Brian Robinson (hamstring) ruled out, Zach Selby of the team's official site reports.

Gibson figures to play more than usual, though it's hard to pinpoint the extent of his role expansion given that Rodriguez also could get a bunch of the carries that normally go to Robinson. A look back at Week 13 isn't especially helpful, considering the Commanders had just 21 snaps in the second half of their blowout loss to Miami after losing Robinson to the hamstring injury shortly before halftime. Gibson did get 12 of the first 17 snaps in that second half before Rodriguez closed out the game with carries on each of Washington's final four plays. This might be a multi-game situation given that Robinson wasn't able to practice at all coming out of a Week 14 bye.