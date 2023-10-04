Gibson rushed six times for 19 yards while securing his only target for seven yards in Sunday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Eagles.

Gibson disappointing season continued Sunday, as the veteran failed to produce for fantasy purposes against the Eagles. The fourth-year running back saw his snap percentage drop in Week 4, handling a 39 percent snap share after seeing a 63 percent share in Week 3. Fellow rusher Brian Robinson, however, continued to be more involved in the Commanders' offensive scheme. Going forward, Gibson will likely continue to be difficult to trust for consistent fantasy production, barring an injury to Robinson. Nonetheless, the 25-year-old will look to get more involved when the Commanders host the Bears in Week 5.