Washington placed Gibson (knee/foot) on injured reserve Thursday, Zach Selby of the Commanders' official site reports.
Though Gibson's pair of lower-body injuries aren't believed to be long-term concerns, the Commanders will err on the side of caution by holding him out of Sunday's season finale against the Cowboys. By moving Gibson to IR, the Commanders were able to free up a spot on the 53-man roster for practice-squad signee Jaret Patterson, who will add depth to the backfield behind Brian Robinson (knee) and Jonathan Williams. Gibson concludes the 2022 season with 546 rushing yards (on a career-worst 3.7 yards per carry) and three touchdowns to go with 46 catches for 353 yards and two more scores over his 15 appearances.
