Gibson had three carries for six yards in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Titans. He added three catches on four targets for 33 yards.

Gibson saw a dramatic dip in opportunity due to the return of Brian Robinson. Even with Robinson reportedly on a pitch count, Gibson was almost completely phased out of the gameplan as a rusher. He did maintain his role as a pass catcher, though he'll have to split those duties with J.D. McKissic moving forward. All told, Gibson won't have trustworthy volume so long as the Commanders' backfield remains healthy.