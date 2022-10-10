Gibson had three carries for six yards in Sunday's 21-17 loss to the Titans. He added three catches on four targets for 33 yards.
Gibson saw a dramatic dip in opportunity due to the return of Brian Robinson. Even with Robinson reportedly on a pitch count, Gibson was almost completely phased out of the gameplan as a rusher. He did maintain his role as a pass catcher, though he'll have to split those duties with J.D. McKissic moving forward. All told, Gibson won't have trustworthy volume so long as the Commanders' backfield remains healthy.
