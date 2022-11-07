Gibson rushed 11 times for 36 yards and secured two of three targets for 11 yards in the Commanders' 20-17 loss to the Vikings on Sunday. He also returned two kickoffs for 68 yards.

Gibson checked in just two carries behind Brian Robinson with his highest tally in that category since Week 4. However, neither back was able to do anything of note against a surprisingly staunch Vikings defense, and they could share the workload on a pretty even basis again in a Week 10 Monday night matchup on Nov. 14 against the Eagles.