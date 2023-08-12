Gibson carried the ball twice for seven yards and caught two of three targets for 13 yards in Friday's preseason win over the Browns.

The Commanders used their first-team offense for three possessions despite wet field conditions, and during those drives Gibson wound up seeing one more touch than Brian Robinson (three carries for 16 yards). While neither back was effective, Gibson becomes a more appealing fantasy option if new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy continues to split the workload relatively equally between them rather than leaning more heavily on Robinson.