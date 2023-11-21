Gibson (toe) was listed as limited on Tuesday's injury report.

Gibson didn't practice at all last week before the Commanders tagged him as doubtful to play and eventually inactive for this past Sunday's game against the Giants. Considering he was limited at Tuesday's session, he may have a chance to return from a one-game absence Thursday at Dallas. Ultimately, Wednesday's practice report will indicate Gibson's odds to rejoin Brian Robinson out of Washington's backfield Week 12.