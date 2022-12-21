Gibson (foot) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Gibson is operating under a cap on his reps during Week 15 prep, as he has for a few weeks at this point as he deals with a foot injury. He'll have one more chance to get back to all activity Thursday, at which point the Commanders may hand him a designation for Saturday's contest at San Francisco. Gibson doesn't appear in danger of sitting out this weekend, so assuming he's eventually cleared to play he again will be splitting work with rookie Brian Robinson out of Washington's backfield.
