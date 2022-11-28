Gibson rushed the ball nine times for 32 yards in Sunday's 19-13 win over the Falcons. He added three receptions for 22 yards.

Brian Robinson led the Washington backfield with 22 touches, well out-pacing Gibson. Gibson did make some notable contributions to the game, highlighted by a 14-yard reception in the middle of the second quarter to put the Commanders into field-goal position. He similarly ripped off a 10-yard run early in the fourth quarter to set up another field goal that ultimately put Washington up by six. Game script and weather likely had a lot to do with Gibson's decline in usage, though it's clear that he remains in a timeshare with Robinson for work out of the team's backfield.