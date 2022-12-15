Gibson (foot) was limited at practice Thursday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Gibson dealt with a foot issue before the Commanders' last game Week 13 at the Giants in which he turned 11 touches into 59 yards from scrimmage. Even with the help of a Week 14 bye, he's still tending to the injury, but fellow running back Brian Robinson (quadriceps) has joined him on the team's practice report this week with a cap on his reps. Neither player seems in danger of sitting out Sunday's contest, again versus the Giants, with Friday's report potentially clearing up the situation entirely.
More News
-
Commanders' Antonio Gibson: Dealing with foot issue•
-
Commanders' Antonio Gibson: Clear second fiddle in tie•
-
Commanders' Antonio Gibson: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Commanders' Antonio Gibson: Likely to face Giants•
-
Commanders' Antonio Gibson: Listed as questionable•
-
Commanders' Antonio Gibson: Back at practice Friday•