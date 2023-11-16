Gibson (toe) wasn't spotted at Thursday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Gibson missed Wednesday's session as well, which puts the focus on what the running back is able to do Friday in terms of his availability for Sunday's contest against the Giants. If Gibson ends up limited or out this weekend, Chris Rodriguez would be in line to see added Week 11 backfield snaps behind Brian Robinson.
