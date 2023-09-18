Gibson had two carries for nine yards while catching all three of his targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 35-33 win over Denver.

Gibson was limited to just five touches a week after receiving four, giving way to starter Brian Robinson, who had a two-touchdown day. The veteran backup was able to break off a 36-yard reception out of the backfield but was otherwise a non-factor. Gibson has provided fantasy value in the past while serving as Washington's starter, but he is an unappealing option against Buffalo next Sunday in his current role.