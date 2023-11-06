Gibson had six carries for 34 yards and five catches for 42 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Patriots.

Gibson's snap share (44 percent) was right in the usual range, with his better-than-usual production at least partially due to Washington holding possession for more than 60 percent of the game. He did have five targets the week before as well, so it's possible the Commanders are trying to get him a bit more involved, though still not to an extent that would give fantasy managers confidence in starting Gibson for a Week 10 matchup at Seattle.