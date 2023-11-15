Gibson didn't practice Wednesday due to a toe injury, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Through 10 games this season, Gibson has reached double-digit touches just one time, but overall he's averaging 4.6 YPC on his 30 rushes and also hauled in 30 of 36 passes for 269 yards and his only two TDs to date. He's now dealing with a health concern, though, so his status will be one to monitor as the week continues to get a sense of his odds to suit up Sunday against the Giants.