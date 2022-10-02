Gibson ran for 49 yards on 13 carries and caught three passes on three targets for 14 yards against Dallas on Sunday.

It's not clear why, but Washington gave five carries to Jonathan Williams and eight to J.D. McKissic as they lost by 15 points. Gibson doesn't seem to have much traction in the Washington offense despite doing reasonably well with the scattered chances he gets, and it doesn't figure to help anything whenever Brian Robinson returns.