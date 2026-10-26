Coach Dan Quinn noted Monday that with Terry McLaurin (knee) out for the season, Stefon Diggs' workload isn't expected to change much, however others, notably Williams, should see added opportunities in McLaurin's looming absence, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

McLaurin was forced out of Week 6 action after logging just seven snaps, while Williams ended up recording 45 snaps alongside Diggs (41 snaps), Treylon Burks (37 snaps) and Dyami Brown (33 snaps). In the process, Williams caught three of his four targets for 50 yards in the contest. Following the Commanders' Week 7 bye, the 2026 third-rounder merits fantasy consideration for those who previously rostered McLaurin or are otherwise looking to added some WR depth ahead of the NFL's Week 8 slate.