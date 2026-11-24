Williams brought in nine of 11 targets for 122 yards in the Commanders' 22-20 win over the Bengals on Monday night.

The rookie third-round pick managed new career highs across all three components of his receiving line, which also all served as team-best totals Monday. Williams' last two catches of the night were his most critical, as he recorded 22- and 42-yard grabs to on Washington's final drive to position Drew Stevens for a game-winning 26-yard field goal. Williams hadn't topped 54 receiving yards in any game after a 64-yard effort in his pro debut in Week 1, but Monday night's breakout could serve as a launchpad to a strong stretch run as the Commanders make a playoff push.