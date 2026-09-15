Williams hauled in all four of his targets for 64 yards and a touchdown during the Commanders' 24-22 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Williams played only 26 of 70 offensive snaps (37.1 percent), which was fourth-most among Commanders wide receivers in Sunday's loss. However, the rookie third-rounder ended up leading the Commanders in receiving yards while finishing second behind veteran Stefon Diggs in targets (nine). Williams was close to scoring on his first NFL catch for 16 yards late in the second quarter, falling short of the goal line before Jacory Croskey-Merritt punched the ball in on a one-yard rushing touchdown on the next play. Williams followed that up with a 33-yard catch early in the fourth quarter before hauling in a one-yard touchdown pass from Jayden Daniels late in the frame. It was an encouraging NFL debut from Williams, who may have benefited from the Eagles' secondary focusing on limiting Terry McLaurin, though the former may have shown enough against Philadelphia to warrant additional playing time moving forward. The Commanders will stay on the road for their Week 2 clash against the Cowboys on Sept. 20.