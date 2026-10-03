Williams and Stefon Diggs are both in line for larger roles against the Colts on Sunday in London, with Ben Standig of The Team 980 Washington D.C. reporting that Terry McLaurin (hamstring) is now expected to be ruled out.

McLaurin was tagged as questionable for Sunday's game after appearing to injure his hamstring during Friday's practice. He has yet to be ruled out for Week 4, but in the event that he cannot play, both Williams and Diggs would be Marcus Mariota's top targets in the passing game, with Dyami Brown, Treylon Burks and tight end Chig Okonkwo also in the mix. Williams has a 9-103-1 receiving line on 11 targets through the first three games of his NFL career.