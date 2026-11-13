Williams secured both targets for 42 yards and a touchdown in the Commanders' 24-21 win over the Giants on Thursday.

Williams was a distant second to Stefon Diggs in receiving yards for the Commanders on the night, but like the latter, the former was on the receiving end of one of Jayden Daniels' three touchdown passes. Williams scored from 31 yards out just past the midway point of the third quarter, his first touchdown since way back in Week 1 against the Eagles. Williams hasn't been able to fully take advantage of the absence of Terry McLaurin (IR, knee) as of yet, but Thursday's score is certainly an encouraging sign heading into a Week 11 home matchup against the Bengals on Monday night, Nov. 23.