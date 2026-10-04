Williams caught three of eight targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Colts.

With Terry McLaurin (hamstring) inactive, Williams finished second to Stefon Diggs in targets, but the rookie wideout wasn't able to do much with the volume as Athan Kaliakmanis ended up having to make his NFL debut in relief of Marcus Mariota (knee) at quarterback. Williams has produced a 12-124-1 line on 19 targets through his first four games, and he'll be a volatile option in Week 5 against the Giants depending on whether Jayden Daniels (elbow) and McLaurin are able to return.