Williams brought in three of four targets for 50 yards in the Commanders' 23-17 loss to the 49ers on Monday night.

Williams finished with the third-most receptions on the Commanders for the night, and the rookie posted the second-highest receiving yardage total of his nascent career. Williams has maintained a steady complementary presence in Washington's air attack while recording at least three catches in all but one game, and the third-round pick out of Clemson should continue filling a similar role when the Commanders return from a Week 7 bye in a home divisional battle against the Eagles on Sunday night, Nov. 1.