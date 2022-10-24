Rogers caught three of three targets for 28 yards Sunday against the Packers, playing 51 percent of offensive snaps in a 23-21 victory.

Logan Thomas (calf) was inactive, John Bates playing through a hamstring injury and Cole Turner forced out of the game with a concussion. Still, it was a nice showing from Rogers, a college QB who earned a roster spot this summer after going undrafted. While listed at only 225 pounds, Rogers has played just over his snaps as an inline tight end, rather than strictly being used as a pass catcher. He could have a role again Week 8 against the Colts, especially if some combination of Thomas, Bates and Turner is/are limited or absent.